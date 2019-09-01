Comparison of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 438.41 N/A -1.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CohBar Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year CohBar Inc. was less bearish than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats CohBar Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.