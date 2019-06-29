Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position by $406,341; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hound Partners Raised Position by $2.63 Million

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54M, down from 135,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News: AbbVie Bets Big; Can Microsoft Stay on Top? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PHUN, MU, IQ, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and AMD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) LinkedIn Inks Deal to Acquire Drawbridge – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 63,631 shares to 168,438 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Inc holds 37,173 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd invested in 28,994 shares. Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co Ltd has invested 1.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Interocean Limited Co invested in 319,825 shares or 3.51% of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation invested in 33,152 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brave Asset Mngmt holds 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 44,883 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc invested in 124,524 shares. Georgia-based Stadion Money Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Eye Capital Lc holds 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 143,848 shares. Arbor Investment Advsr Ltd Llc owns 9,123 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP stated it has 1.13M shares. 20,340 were reported by Beach Investment Management Ltd Liability Com. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com owns 4.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 162,124 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Alibaba Stock Worth Buying at This Point? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Ups Ante in Cloud With Oracle Partnership – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 991,378 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $202.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 264,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,217 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.