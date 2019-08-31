RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

This is a contrast between RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 149.57 N/A 0.43 3.77 The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.57 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Carlyle Group L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. RENN Fund Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Carlyle Group L.P., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of RENN Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for RENN Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $25, which is potential 9.75% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 44% respectively. Insiders held 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats RENN Fund Inc.