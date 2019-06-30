Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

We are comparing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 187 11.24 N/A 3.10 63.51

Table 1 highlights Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 228.70%. Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has a consensus price target of $205, with potential downside of -1.67%. The results provided earlier shows that Urovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 74.87% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.