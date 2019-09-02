Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.20 N/A -1.63 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.01 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Surface Oncology Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and Arvinas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arvinas Inc. has a consensus target price of $31.5, with potential upside of 21.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 71.1%. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.