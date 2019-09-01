Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) Comparing side by side

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.