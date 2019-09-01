Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) Comparing side by side

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.